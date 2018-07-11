MLB: Rays reveal plan for new ballpark

The Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday unveiled a plan for a domed stadium that would take them to the Ybor City section of Tampa at a cost of nearly $900 million.
If the plan goes forward, the 30,842-seat stadium would be the smallest in Major League Baseball, would be covered by a translucent roof and could open by 2023. No plans for financing were revealed.
The Rays consistently rank near the bottom in attendance at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.
Etc.
Oakland second baseman Jed Lowrie will replace New York’s Gleyber Torres (strained hip) on the American League team in next week’s All-Star game. ...
Washington closer Sean Doolittle won’t pitch in the All-Star game; he was put on the 10-day disabled list with toe inflammation. ...
Also on the DL: Cleveland right fielder Lonnie Chisenhall (strained calf muscle) and pitcher Josh Tomlin (strained hamstring), and Chicago White Sox outfielder Avisail Garcia (strained hamstring).