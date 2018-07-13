MLB: Papa John’s faces fallout

The Minnesota Twins placed designated hitter-first baseman Logan Morrison on the 10-day DL with a left hip injury. Morrison is batting .193 in his first season with the Twins, with a .654 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 264 at-bats. The move made room for utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list.