MLB: Papa John’s faces fallout

The Miami Marlins and Baltimore Orioles suspended their business relationships with Papa John’s after the company’s chairman of the board apologized for using a racial slur and resigned.
In a statement Thursday, the Marlins said “derogatory and insensitive comments” by John Schnatter weren’t reflective of the values of their baseball franchise.
Papa John’s announced late Wednesday that Schnatter had resigned. Forbes said Schnatter used the slur during a media training exercise in May.
Etc.
The Boston Red Sox placed third baseman Rafael Devers on the 10-day disabled list with left shoulder inflammation. The move was retroactive to Wednesday night. Infielder Tzu-Wei Lin was recalled from triple-A Pawtucket to replace him on the roster. ...
The Minnesota Twins placed designated hitter-first baseman Logan Morrison on the 10-day DL with a left hip injury. Morrison is batting .193 in his first season with the Twins, with a .654 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 11 home runs and 31 RBIs in 264 at-bats. The move made room for utility infielder Ehire Adrianza’s reinstatement from the 10-day disabled list.