MLB: Nationals' Bryce Harper scratched with right knee soreness

The Washington Nationals scratched outfielder Bryce Harper from Thursday's lineup with right knee soreness.
Atlanta reliever Dan Winkler hit Harper just below the right knee in the seventh inning of the Braves' 8-3 victory on Wednesday. Washington manager Dave Martinez said X-rays on Harper were negative.
“We thought he was going to be OK,” Martinez said. “He was out there trying to get loose this morning, and just couldn't get loose. It was pretty swollen. So rather than him trying to play through it, we thought the best option would be having him come off the bench if we need him.
“He's going to stay in and get treatment.”
Harper, the 2015 National League MVP and a six-time All-Star, is hitting .234 with 28 home runs and 71 RBIs. He leads the NL in walks (88) and ranks third in the league in homers.
Michael Taylor replaced Harper in the lineup in center.
Red Sox move struggling pitcher Pomeranz to bullpen
The Boston Red Sox moved struggling left-hander Drew Pomeranz to the bullpen and will keep right-hander Brian Johnson as a starter after ace lefty Chris Sale returns from the disabled list.
Pomeranz, 1-5 with a 6.31 ERA, is winless in eight starts since a May 2 victory over Kansas City. Pomeranz matched a season-worst with five walks in Tuesday's start at Toronto, leaving after 4 2-3 innings. He has completed more than five innings twice in 11 starts.
Johnson won his second straight start in Wednesday's victory over Toronto. He's 3-3 with a 4.00 ERA in 29 games, eight starts.
Sale (mild left shoulder inflammation) threw a bullpen session Thursday and is expected to return Sunday against Baltimore.
Boston has the best record in baseball at 81-34. The Red Sox have won six straight, 10 of 11, and 25 of 30.
Rockies reinstate left-handed reliever Chris Rusin
The Colorado Rockies reinstated lefty Chris Rusin from the 10-day disabled list after the reliever missed time with plantar fasciitis.
Rusin went on the DL on July 24. He also missed time earlier this season with a strained intercostal muscle.
The 31-year-old is 0-2 with a 6.81 ERA in 35 appearances this season. Rusin made a career-high 60 appearances in 2017 and posted a 2.65 ERA.
To make room on the roster, the Rockies optioned right-hander Yency Almonte to Triple-A Albuquerque. Almonte had a 1.00 ERA in seven games spanning two stints with Colorado since he made his major league debut on June 21.
Indians place Martin on DL with non-baseball condition
Cleveland Indians outfielder Leonys Martin has been placed on the 10-day disabled list with a non-baseball condition.
Martin became sick Tuesday night and didn't play Wednesday night against the Minnesota Twins. He was put on the DL before Thursday's game.
Martin is batting .333 with two home runs and four RBIs in six games since being acquired from Detroit at the trade deadline. He's hitting .255 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs overall in 84 games. Outfielder Greg Allen was recalled from Triple-A Columbus.