MLB: Bobby Evans fired as Giants GM

San Francisco fired Bobby Evans as its general manager. The Giants said Monday that Evans will be reassigned, with responsibilities to be determined.
The Giants began the final week of the season 72-84, their second straight losing record. The team will start a search for a new head of baseball operations.
Colorado All-Star Trevor Story returned to the starting lineup after missing a week with inflammation in his right elbow. ...
Philadelphia left fielder Aaron Altherr left the game after running into a fence while trying to catch a home run by Colorado’s David Dahl. ...
Seattle pitcher Felix Hernandez became a U.S. citizen. The 32-year-old pitcher, a native of Venezuela, passed his citizenship interview and was among a group who became naturalized U.S. citizens during a ceremony in downtown Seattle.