Giants’ Blake Snell throws his first career no-hitter during a win over the Reds

Blake Snell pitched his first career no-hitter on Friday night, striking out 10 as the San Francisco Giants beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-0.

The reigning NL Cy Young Award winner walked three and threw 114 pitches, 78 for strikes, in his first complete game in 202 major league starts.

The 31-year-old Snell sailed into the ninth inning, striking out Santiago Espinal and inducing a soft comebacker from leadoff man Jonathan India. Then came Elly De La Cruz, who ripped Snell’s first pitch, a 97.8-mph fastball, to the right-center field gap, but right fielder Mike Yastrzemski ran it down and leaped to make the catch. Snell’s teammates mobbed him.

Snell was especially effective against the top of Cincinnati’s order, striking out India three times, and De La Cruz and Spencer Steer twice each.

Snell recorded the 18th no-hitter in Giants’ franchise history and the third in the majors this season. Houston’s Ronal Blanco no-hit Toronto on April 1, and San Diego’s Dylan Cease pitched a no-hitter against Washington on July 25.

Casey Schmitt and Tyler Fitzgerald homered for the Giants on Friday.

Snell threw six perfect innings against Minnesota on July 14, before the Twins’ Manuel Margot singled leading off the seventh inning. He struck out 15 in his last outing on July 27, yielding two hits through six innings.

He won the Cy Young Award while playing for San Diego last season after winning it in 2018 as a Tampa Bay Ray. He became the seventh player in major league history to win the award in both leagues.

The last no-hitter for the Giants was by Chris Heston on June 19, 2015 when San Francisco beat the New York Mets 5-0.

The Reds were last no-hit on May 17, 2019, by Mike Fiers of the Oakland A’s in a 2-0 loss.

Reds starter Andrew Abbott lasted just 4 1/3 innings on Friday, giving up two runs and seven hits. He struck out eight.