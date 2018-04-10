MLB: Xander Bogaerts goes on Red Sox DL

Shortstop Xander Bogaerts was put on the 10-day disabled list Monday by the Boston Red Sox because of a cracked bone in his left ankle.
The team said an MRI exam confirmed the injury suffered Sunday while sliding into the Tampa Bay Rays dugout. He was covering third base and chasing his mishandling of a ball.
The Red Sox said the injury is a nondisplaced fracture. Bogaerts is expected to sit out 10 to 14 days.
Etc.
First baseman Ryon Healy was put on the DL by the Seattle Mariners after injuring his right ankle during a postgame workout Saturday. ... Second baseman Brad Miller was put on the DL by the Rays because of a strained left groin suffered while running out of the batter's box against Boston on Sunday. ... Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Rivero has changed his last name to Vazquez, which is his sister's surname. They live together in the offseason. ... The Chicago Cubs' home opener against the Pirates was postponed a day because of snow that covered much of Wrigley Field. It was the 11th postponement in the majors this season.