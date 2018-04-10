MLB: Xander Bogaerts goes on Red Sox DL

First baseman Ryon Healy was put on the DL by the Seattle Mariners after injuring his right ankle during a postgame workout Saturday. ... Second baseman Brad Miller was put on the DL by the Rays because of a strained left groin suffered while running out of the batter's box against Boston on Sunday. ... Pittsburgh Pirates closer Felipe Rivero has changed his last name to Vazquez, which is his sister's surname. They live together in the offseason. ... The Chicago Cubs' home opener against the Pirates was postponed a day because of snow that covered much of Wrigley Field. It was the 11th postponement in the majors this season.