MLB: Jonny Venters returns to the majors

By Associated Press
Apr 25, 2018 | 8:40 PM

Left-hander Jonny Venters on Wednesday pitched in the major leagues for the first time after enduring three elbow ligament-replacement surgeries and a six-year absence.

Venters retired Chris Davis, the only batter he faced, on a sixth-inning grounder in Tampa Bay's 8-4 victory over host Baltimore.

Hours earlier, Venters was sitting out a rain delay in the minors during a morning game when he got word the Rays were recalling him from triple-A Durham.

"It's hard to put into words how I'm feeling. It's been an emotional day," Venters said.

Venters, 33, acted more like a rookie than a veteran.

"Humble, appreciative, a little overwhelmed," manager Kevin Cash said. "Just like, amazing."

Etc.

Texas third baseman Adrian Beltre was put on the disabled list because of a strained left hamstring. ... Milwaukee first baseman Eric Thames will be out at least two months after tearing a thumb ligament. ... Baltimore infielder Tim Beckham is considering surgery for a sports hernia. ... Outfielder Melky Cabrera signed a minor league deal with Cleveland.

