MLB: Velasquez goes on Phillies’ DL

Right-hander Vince Velasquez on Sunday was put on the 10-day disabled list by the Philadelphia Phillies because of a bruised forearm.
Velasquez was hit just below the elbow on a second-inning liner by Washington’s Adam Eaton on Saturday. He picked up the ball and threw it left-handed to first base to get the out.
Etc.
Designated hitter Shin-Soo Choo of the Texas Rangers walked once against the Chicago White Sox to extend the majors’ longest on-base streak this season to 42 games. ... Shortstop Orlando Arcia was optioned to triple A by the Milwaukee Brewers. He is hitting .197 in 66 games.