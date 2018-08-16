MLB: James Paxton is put on Seattle’s DL

Left-hander James Paxton was put on the disabled list Wednesday by the Seattle Mariners because of a forearm bruise.
Paxton was struck by a line drive by Oakland Athletics second baseman Jed Lowrie in the first inning Tuesday night. X-rays were negative.
He was replaced by Felix Hernandez, who made the first relief appearance of his 14-year career. The right-hander, who is 8-10 with a 5.73 earned-run average, made 398 starts before losing his spot in the rotation.
Paxton, 10-5 with a 3.68 ERA, threw a no-hitter against Toronto in May.
Milwaukee’s Nelson likely is done for year
Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell said that it is unlikely that Jimmy Nelson will pitch again this season.
The right-hander had shoulder surgery in September after being injured while diving back to first after rounding the base on a single.
Nelson is 12-6 with a 3.49 ERA in 29 starts.
Etc.
Before leaving Wednesday’s game against the Washington Nationals after being hit on a hand by a pitch, St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Matt Carpenter extended his on-base streak to 33 games. X-rays were negative. ... First baseman Jose Abreu of the Chicago White Sox is hitting .336 with 17 home runs in 84 games against the Detroit Tigers in his career.