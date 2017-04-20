MLB report: Mets closer Jeurys Familia returns from suspension

New York Mets closer Jeurys Familia rejoined the team Thursday after serving a 15-game suspension for violating MLB’s domestic violence policy, saying he was ready to pitch in any role.

Manager Terry Collins said he’d originally planned to ease Familia back into action but, with a worn-down bullpen, “that may not be the case tonight” against Philadelphia.

The Mets made a series of roster moves before the game.

Familia was activated from the restricted list and catcher Kevin Plawecki was recalled from triple-A Las Vegas.

Right-hander Rafael Montero and left-hander Sean Gilmartin were optioned to triple A and third baseman David Wright was transferred to the 60-day disabled list while recovering from neck surgery.

Infielder Jhonny Peralta was put on the 10-day DL by the Cardinals because of an upper respiratory issue. Peralta sat out the four previous games, and the move was retroactive to Sunday. ... Braves left fielder Matt Kemp was activated from the 10-day DL after sitting out eight games because of a right hamstring strain.