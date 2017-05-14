MLB report: Yankees put closer Aroldis Chapman on disabled list

Unable to pitch through pain in his shoulder that had bothered him for weeks, New York Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman went on the disabled list Sunday and likely will miss at least a month.

Chapman had a MRI on Saturday, a day after getting just two outs and giving up a run in the ninth inning of a 5-1 loss to Houston. The 29-year-old left-hander, a four-time All-Star, told Yankees manager Joe Girardi during the game that he felt fine, then went into the trainer's room after the final out and admitted he was hurt.

“I was shocked,” Girardi said.

New York said in a statement that Chapman has rotator cuff inflammation in his left shoulder. Girardi called it tendinitis and bursitis.

“I believed that it was going to go away with the treatment that I was getting,” Chapman said through a translator. “Also, the cold weather, I thought it was affecting me a little bit. But, eventually, it got a little worse.”

Dellin Betances will close in Chapman's absence, a role the 29-year-old right-hander filled last season after Chapman was traded to the Chicago Cubs and Andrew Miller was dealt to Cleveland.

Etc.

The Arizona Diamondbacks have placed catcher Chris Iannetta on the 7-day concussion disabled list, retroactive to Saturday. Iannetta was hit in the face by a Johnny Barbato pitch in the seventh inning of Friday night's game against Pittsburgh. Iannetta suffered a split top lip, cracked teeth and a broken nose. He was taken to a hospital to be checked for head trauma. The club called up reliever Silvino Bracho from triple-A Reno. … The Cleveland Indians have placed outfielder Brandon Guyer on the 10-day disabled list because of a sprained left wrist. Guyer underwent an MRI on Sunday that revealed the sprain. Utilityman Michael Martinez was designated for assignment while Erik Gonzalez, who plays the infield and outfield, was recalled from triple-A Columbus, and outfielder Daniel Robertson had his contract purchased from Columbus.