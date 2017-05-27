MLB: Indians unveil statue of barrier-breaking manager Frank Robinson

The Cleveland Indians and Frank Robinson made history four decades ago when he became the first African-American manager in the major leagues. They celebrated again on Saturday when they unveiled a statue of Robinson before their game against Kansas City.

“It's such a great day here,” he said in a speech during the ceremony. “I didn't think I would see this day. I never thought I would be here to see something like this.”

The Indians hired Robinson following the 1974 season and he made his debut on April 8, 1975. Still active as a player, he made the day even more memorable by hitting a home run in his first at-bat.

The statue shows Robinson holding the lineup card with the Indians' batting order from that game against the New York Yankees. He was the designated hitter and batted second.

Robinson joined the Indians as a player late in the 1974 season and recalled the day he agreed to take job as player/manager on Oct. 3.

“I had a decision to make and I made it, for the better,” he said. “I'm glad I did.”

Robinson believes there's still room for progress for African-Americans in the game.

“It can get better,” he said. “We're still not where we should be in the front office, in the dugouts and even now, the players' roster. We're losing ground all the way around. We're not asking to be given anything. I wouldn't want anyone of color to be given something. I want the people that want to be in this game to earn what they get.”

Robinson's statue will stand in Heritage Park, located beyond the center-field stands at Progressive Field. It will be alongside statues of Bob Feller, Jim Thome and Larry Doby, who became the first African-American player in the American League in 1947.

Robinson was also introduced on the field before the game and was presented with a framed plaque containing his Indians jersey and No. 20, which has been retired by the club.

Robinson compiled a 186-189 record in his three seasons managing the Indians. He also managed the San Francisco Giants, Baltimore Orioles, Montreal Expos and Washington Nationals.

Robinson had 2,943 hits and 586 home runs in his Hall-of-Fame career. He also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Baltimore Orioles and the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels. Robinson played in the majors for 21 years and was inducted into Cooperstown in 1982.

Hank Aaron, baseball's home run king from 1974 to 2007, attended the ceremony. Sharon Robinson, the daughter of Jackie Robinson, was also in attendance. Robinson became the majors' first African-American player in 1947.

“This is not anybody else's day but Frank's,” Aaron said. “Frank and I have so much in common. We went into the Hall of Fame together. To me that was a given.”

Corey Kluber, sidelined most of May because of a strained lower back, is expected to rejoin the Cleveland Indians rotation on Thursday against Oakland. Kluber, who is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts, hasn't pitched since May 2 when he left his start against Detroit after three innings. He threw five scoreless innings for Double-A Akron on a minor league rehab assignment Friday. … The San Diego Padres placed center fielder Manuel Margot on the 10-day disabled list because of a strained right calf. He left Wednesday's game with calf soreness. He was in a walking boot ahead of Friday's series opener. Second on the team in at-bats, the 22-year-old Margot is batting .259 with four home runs and 13 RBIs. …

The Chicago White Sox have agreed to a minor league contract with Cuban outfielder Luis Robert, adding another prized prospect to their system. The deal announced Saturday is another step in an overhaul that began over the winter. Robert, who is projected as a center fielder, hash speed, a compact swing and power. … Cuban outfielder-first baseman Ernesto Martinez Jr. has agreed to a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers. The 17-year-old from Holguin played for his national team at the 2014 Under-15 World Championship and then left the country for France, where his father played professionally. A 6-foot-6 left-handed hitter, Martinez was with France for 2017 World Baseball Classic qualifying and the 2016 European Under-18 Championship.