Orioles' Adam Jones caught off guard by ovation at Fenway Park

It was an unexpected welcome for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Adam Jones when he stepped up to the batter’s box.

One day after Jones heard racial taunts during a game at Fenway Park, he received a standing ovation from the Boston Red Sox crowd before his first at-bat of Tuesday’s Orioles-Red Sox game.

“I’ve never on the road gotten any ovations or anything like that, so it kind of caught me off guard a little bit,” Jones said after the game.

Red Sox players even partook in the reception, removing their caps and applauding as Jones made his way into the batter’s box. Red Sox starting pitcher Chris Sale even stepped off the pitcher’s mound to allow the reception to extend.

“It was much appreciated. Sale, who works extremely fast, took his time and let it relish a little bit, so I appreciate the sentiments,” Jones said.

The Red Sox went on to defeat the Orioles, 5-2.

The Red Sox issued an apology to Jones on Tuesday morning after he said he was subjected to racist behavior from members of the Fenway crowd the previous night.

Major League Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said, “Racist words and actions [are] … completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated at any of our ballparks.”

“Appreciative that action was taken,” Jones said. “And that not everybody feels the same way as selected people.”

