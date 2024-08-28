Shohei Ohtani steals spotlight from his dog with homer, two steals in Dodgers’ victory

Shohei Ohtani rounds the bases in front of third base coach Dino Ebel after leading off the game with a homer.

Wednesday night wasn’t the first time Shohei Ohtani has stolen the show.

It was, however, the first time he had to snatch the spotlight away from his dog.

On a day fans began lining up outside the Dodger Stadium gates at 8 in the morning, staking out a spot in line to get a bobblehead with Ohtani holding his dog, Dekopin (aka Decoy), in his arms, both owner and pet put on a spectacle in the Dodgers’ 6-4 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Dekopin received the night’s first big ovation, delivering the ceremonial first “pitch” by picking up a ball in his mouth and running to home plate — where Ohtani was crouched down like a catcher waiting.

From there, though, it was Ohtani who guided the Dodgers through a back-and-forth game with a fellow World Series contender in Baltimore, going two for four with a home run (his 42nd of the season), two steals (giving him 42 on the season) and three runs scored.

Ohtani opened the scoring with a leadoff home run in the first, collecting his first big fly since last Friday’s 40-40 clinching grand slam on a line drive to right.

He was in the middle of the action in a four-run third inning, lining an opposite-field single three at-bats before Teoscar Hernández launched a go-ahead three-run homer.

Then in the fifth, Ohtani almost single-handedly gave the Dodgers some insurance. After belting a line drive that Ryan O’Hearn failed to catch at first, Ohtani went from first to third on a stolen base and wild pitch and eventually scored on a two-out error, doubling what at the time was only a one-run lead.

After starting August with a two-week slump (Ohtani batted just .181, albeit with seven homers, from Aug. 2-19), the National League MVP favorite is ending the month on a tear.

Wednesday was his fifth multi-hit game in the last seven. It was his 10th game of the year with at least one home run and one steal. And, before striking out in his final trip to the plate in the seventh, he was serenaded with “MVP!” chants from a sold-out crowd of 53,290 that — more than usual — was there for him.

And his dog.

There were some nervy moments early on for the Dodgers.

After Ohtani’s leadoff blast, the Orioles struck for three runs in a second-inning rally fueled by poor defense. With one out, Max Muncy misfired on a throw to first. A batter later, Cedric Mullins reached on a third-strike wild pitch.

Instead of the inning being over, Ramón Urías laced a two-run double and James McCann added an RBI single.

Like so many other times this year, it appeared starting pitching Walker Buehler was about to go off the rails.

Shohei Ohtani holds his dog Decoy after Decoy ran out the first pitch before the game. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

This time, however, the right-hander settled down, found some rhythm and completed perhaps his best start of the season.

With better first-pitch efficiency (13 for 23 on first-pitch strikes) and two-strike execution (he only gave up one hit and one walk in such a count), Buehler gave up only one other run in 4⅔ innings Wednesday — and even that was the result of more bad luck, coming on an RBI double from O’Hearn a batter after Buehler failed to get an apparent strike call on a full-count check swing.

Buehler still has an ugly 5.88 ERA this season, his first since undergoing a second career Tommy John surgery in 2022. He has only managed to work past the fifth inning in three of 11 starts, a far cry from the All-Star form he once displayed as the ace of the Dodgers rotation.

But over 90 pitches Wednesday, in which he struck out four and got a season-best 12 whiffs, he at least showed some semblance of promise, helping put the Dodgers (who also got 4⅓ scoreless inning from the bullpen) in position to capitalize on Ohtani’s big night.

Injury updates

— Tyler Glasnow will resume his throwing program Friday, after having a previously scheduled session of catch play this week scratched. Manager Dave Roberts said Glasnow, who went on the injured list Aug. 16 with elbow tendinitis, didn’t feel great after initially starting his throwing program last week.

The Dodgers are hoping this time around goes better for the 31-year-old right-hander. Roberts acknowledged this week that any further delays in Glasnow’s recovery might hamper his ability to get fully built up in time for the playoffs.

— Yoshinobu Yamamoto began his minor league rehab assignment with triple-A Oklahoma City on Wednesday, giving up one run in two innings while striking out two batters and sitting 94-95 mph with his fastball.

— Jack Flaherty came in feeling OK after taking a comebacker off his right throwing wrist Tuesday. Flaherty’s next start will be Sunday or Monday — depending on if the Dodgers decide to use a spot starter on Sunday in Arizona (triple-A pitcher Justin Wrobleski could be an option to pitch that day).

— Andy Pages will probably be the position player call-up when rosters expand in September, Roberts said.

— Austin Barnes (toe fracture) is expected to be activated Thursday. Brusdar Graterol (hamstring strain) will also be going out on a rehab assignment soon, Roberts said.