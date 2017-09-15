Red Sox, Yankees fined after accusing each other of stealing signs

The Boston Red Sox and New York Yankees each were fined Friday after the teams pointed fingers at one another for improperly using technology to help steal signs.

Commissioner Rob Manfred did not disclose the amount of the fines, other than to say the Red Sox were fined a larger amount, and said the monies would be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Florida, where both teams hold spring training.

“All 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks,” Manfred said in a statement.

The Yankees had charged the Red Sox with stealing signs by conveying information from video rooms to dugout personnel via an Apple watch. The league investigation supported that allegation, with the Red Sox violating league rules against using electronic equipment “for the purpose of stealing signs.” League rules also state that “hand-held devices are not permitted on the bench or in the dugout.”

After the Yankees filed their complaint with the league, the Red Sox countered by claiming the Yankees had used video from their television broadcasts to steal signs. The league did not find evidence to support that allegation but did discover that the Yankees had improperly used a dugout phone in a previous season.

Manfred acknowledged in his statement that stealing signs is part of the game and is not against the rules.

“Our investigation revealed that clubs have employed various strategies to decode signs that do not violate our rules,” he said. “The Red Sox’s strategy violated our rules because of the use of an electronic device.”

