Who's up next for the 3,000-hit club after Albert Pujols?

"The Favorite Toy" is a method invented by Bill James to determine how likely it is for a current baseball player to surpass a career milestone, such as 3,000 hits. The formula takes into account how many hits (or whatever stat) a player needs to reach the milestone and how fast he has been moving toward the goal, based on his last three seasons, along with an estimate of how many seasons he has left in his career. The result is a percentage probability that he will reach the mark.