Three up, three down: Justin Verlander and Bryce Harper speak, NL West sinks

Say anything: Bryce Harper could have said "no comment." Instead, he cheekily deflected questions about how much he might like to play for the New York Yankees by dropping the names of his most prominently rumored suitors in free agency this fall into an otherwise generic answer. "We have to do the things to keep track of what's important and that's winning ballgames. ... It doesn't matter who we're playing — if it's the Yankees, Cubs, Dodgers, Phillies, name it." That evoked this instant classic from Chelsea Janes of the Washington Post: "Watching New York writers try to get Harper to bite on questions about his future and affinity for the Yankees was roughly as uncomfortable as I imagine it is watching me try to dodge my grandmother's questions at holidays when she points out I'm not yet married."