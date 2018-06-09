Three up, three down: J.D. Martinez continues to crush; Tim Lincecum is cut loose again

Freak out: The Rangers released Tim Lincecum rather than call him up, saying they did not believe he would help their bullpen. He had a 5.68 ERA at triple-A Round Rock and hasn’t pitched in the majors since 2016, when he had a 9.16 ERA in nine starts for the Angels. Lincecum, who turns 34 Friday, is one of three great pitchers from the first round of the 2006 draft. Clayton Kershaw, 30, drafted seventh by the Dodgers, has three Cy Young awards, and four trips to the disabled list in the past three years. Lincecum, drafted 10th by the Giants, has two Cy Youngs. Max Scherzer, 33, drafted 11th by the Diamondbacks, has three — and a 10-1 record and career-low 1.95 ERA for the Nationals this season. The five pitchers drafted ahead of that Cy Young trio: three starters who washed out and late-blossoming relievers Andrew Miller and Brandon Morrow.