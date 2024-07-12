Who are you wearing? If you’re a baseball fan, most likely Shohei Ohtani
Whether the front of the jersey reads Angels or Dodgers, the back of baseball’s most popular jersey reads Ohtani.
In his last year with the Angels, Shohei Ohtani led Major League Baseball in jersey sales. In his first year with the Dodgers, Ohtani remains atop the rankings.
The Dodgers are the only major league team with three players represented in the top 20: Ohtani at No. 1, Mookie Betts at No. 4 and Freddie Freeman at No. 20.
Mike Trout, Ohtani’s longtime Angels teammate, had appeared in every ranking of the league’s most popular jerseys since his rookie season of 2012. This marks the first time Trout has not been included in the rankings, not counting his brief major league call-up in 2011.
The Dodgers have a variety of ways they could commercially capitalize on Shohei Ohtani, from jersey patches to Dodger Stadium field naming rights.
Trout, a three-time most valuable player, has not played since April 29 because of a torn meniscus in his left knee.
The rankings are based on sales at the league’s website since opening day.
The complete list:
1. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers
2. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
3. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
4. Mookie Betts, Dodgers
5. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
6. Juan Soto, New York Yankees
7. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
8. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
9. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers
10. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
11. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
12. Pete Alonso, New York Mets
13. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies
14. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays
15. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds
16. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles
17. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves
18. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
19. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays
20. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers
