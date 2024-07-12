Who are you wearing? If you’re a baseball fan, most likely Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani’s jersey remains MLB’s most popular after ranking first at the end of his final season with the Angels in 2023.

Whether the front of the jersey reads Angels or Dodgers, the back of baseball’s most popular jersey reads Ohtani.

In his last year with the Angels, Shohei Ohtani led Major League Baseball in jersey sales. In his first year with the Dodgers, Ohtani remains atop the rankings.

The Dodgers are the only major league team with three players represented in the top 20: Ohtani at No. 1, Mookie Betts at No. 4 and Freddie Freeman at No. 20.

Mike Trout, Ohtani’s longtime Angels teammate, had appeared in every ranking of the league’s most popular jerseys since his rookie season of 2012. This marks the first time Trout has not been included in the rankings, not counting his brief major league call-up in 2011.

Trout, a three-time most valuable player, has not played since April 29 because of a torn meniscus in his left knee.

The rankings are based on sales at the league’s website since opening day.

The complete list:

1. Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers

2. Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies

3. Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

4. Mookie Betts, Dodgers

5. Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

6. Juan Soto, New York Yankees

7. Francisco Lindor, New York Mets

8. Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres

9. Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

10. Jose Altuve, Houston Astros

11. Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

12. Pete Alonso, New York Mets

13. Trea Turner, Philadelphia Phillies

14. Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Toronto Blue Jays

15. Elly De La Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

16. Adley Rutschman, Baltimore Orioles

17. Matt Olson, Atlanta Braves

18. Manny Machado, San Diego Padres

19. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays

20. Freddie Freeman, Dodgers