Three up, three down: Triple Crown alert for J.D. Martinez; search for the next Shohei Ohtani

Freezing out talent, and fans: If it’s not the best line of the year, it’s one of them: In the Athletic, James Fegan bemoaned that “the fetishization of optimal human asset management has trumped the interest in seeing great players do their thing.” This is evolution, eight years after Bill James said on “The Simpsons:” “I made baseball as much fun as doing your taxes.” Fegan, who covers the Chicago White Sox, referred in particular to Eloy Jimenez and Michael Kopech, elite prospects who should be playing for the woeful White Sox, right now. Instead of getting experience in 2018 that could help in 2019 — and getting fans excited about the future — a new generation of executives tries to hypnotize fans into believing that it is better that such players stay in the minors well into 2019 so they cannot leave as free agents until 2025. “Come on out to the ballpark, fans, and see teams that refuse to field their very best players!”