Galaxy

Riqui Puig and Gabriel Pec power Galaxy to victory over Houston

Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec, top, kicks the ball while under pressure from Houston Dynamo midfielder Amine Bassi.
Galaxy forward Gabriel Pec, top, kicks the ball while under pressure from Houston Dynamo midfielder Amine Bassi during the second half of the Galaxy’s 2-1 win Saturday night at Dignity Health Sports Park.
(Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Riqui Puig scored the go-ahead goal in the 59th minute, Gabriel Pec added a goal and an assist and the Galaxy beat the Houston Dynamo 2-1 Saturday night.

Puig scored to give the Galaxy a 2-1 lead in the 59th minute. Pec tapped a cross to Puig at the top of the area for the put away from 15 yards out.

The Galaxy (6-2-7) are unbeaten in five consecutive games.

Goalkeeper John McCarthy tried to play a clearance, but Latif Blessing stole it and rolled the ball into a wide-open net to give Houston a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.

Pec, a 23-year-old rookie, scored his fourth goal of the season to make it 1-1 just before halftime. Miki Yamane, on the right side, cut back to evade a defender and then, at the edge of the box, chipped an entry to the center of the area where Pec flicked a header inside the back post in the 44th minute.

Andrew Tarbell had four saves for the Dynamo.

McCarthy stopped three shots for the Galaxy.

Houston (5-6-3) has scored multiple goals in just three games this season, all of which were 2-1 victories. The Dynamo’s 13 goals this season are second fewest in MLS, behind the New England Revolution (nine).

