Mateusz Bogusz lifts LAFC over Atlanta for its fifth consecutive victory

Mateusz Bogusz scored on a free kick and Hugo Lloris had his third consecutive shutout to help LAFC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

LAFC (7-4-3) has won five consecutive games (including U.S. Open Cup matches) and four of its last five MLS matches.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was shown a red card (denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity) in the 60th minute and was replaced by Josh Cohen. Atlanta played a man down until Eduard Atuesta, who was shown a yellow card in the 10th minute, was shown a red in the 81st.

Bogusz capitalized moments later in the 63rd minute when he fired a free kick under the crossbar to beat Cohen, who was making his first MLS appearance.

Atlanta outshot LAFC 15-14.

Atlanta (3-7-4) is winless in nine straight matches since a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire on March 31.