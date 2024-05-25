Advertisement
Mateusz Bogusz lifts LAFC over Atlanta for its fifth consecutive victory

LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz runs on the field against Seattle.
LAFC midfielder Mateusz Bogusz, shown playing against the Seattle Sounders in February, scored in the 63rd minute Saturday in a 1-0 win over the Atlanta United.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
Associated Press
ATLANTA — 

Mateusz Bogusz scored on a free kick and Hugo Lloris had his third consecutive shutout to help LAFC beat Atlanta United 1-0 on Saturday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

LAFC (7-4-3) has won five consecutive games (including U.S. Open Cup matches) and four of its last five MLS matches.

Goalkeeper Brad Guzan was shown a red card (denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity) in the 60th minute and was replaced by Josh Cohen. Atlanta played a man down until Eduard Atuesta, who was shown a yellow card in the 10th minute, was shown a red in the 81st.

Bogusz capitalized moments later in the 63rd minute when he fired a free kick under the crossbar to beat Cohen, who was making his first MLS appearance.

Atlanta outshot LAFC 15-14.

Atlanta (3-7-4) is winless in nine straight matches since a 3-0 win over the Chicago Fire on March 31.

