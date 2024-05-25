Angels baserunning mistakes prove costly in loss to Guardians

Angels baserunner Zach Neto is caught stealing at second base by Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio during the seventh inning of the Angels’ 4-3 loss Saturday at Angel Stadium.

José Ramírez homered for the second straight game and the Cleveland Guardians extended their winning streak to eight, beating the Angels 4-3 Saturday night.

Ramírez’s two-run drive in the fourth inning off José Soriano (2-5) extended the Guardians’ lead to 4-0. It was his third of the weekend series and sixth in eight games. He’s tied for fourth in the majors with 15 home runs and has an MLB-leading 51 RBIs.

Tanner Bibee (3-1), who grew up 20 miles from Angel Stadium in Mission Viejo, picked up his first win since April 21 after going 0-1 in his previous five starts. The right-hander allowed three runs on six hits and struck out six in six innings.

Emmanuel Clase allowed a leadoff base hit but retired the remaining three hitters in the ninth for his 16th save.

The Angels fell to 6-18 at home despite Taylor Ward’s three-run homer in the fourth inning. The Halos had their opportunities to tie, but had critical mistakes on the basepaths. They were caught stealing twice, and Luis Rengifo was thrown out by Cleveland left fielder Estevan Florial when he tried to extend a base hit into a double.

Soriano, who threw six shutout innings in a 6-0 victory at Cleveland on May 3, struck out eight in six innings, but gave up four runs on four hits.

Cleveland was up 2-0 on Tyler Freeman’s RBI base hit and Brayan Rocchio scoring on a wild pitch when Ramírez drove a full-count knuckle curve just over the short fence in the right-field corner for a two-run shot.

The Angels responded with three in the third. Kyren Paris drew a walk and Rengifo doubled to left when Ward connected on Bibee’s fastball for his team-leading 13th home run of the season.

Injury update: Angels star Mike Trout (left knee) is riding on a stationary bike and elliptical, but there isn’t a timetable on when he will be able to resume baseball activities.

Up next: Cleveland right-hander Ben Lively (3-2, 2.84 ERA), mistakenly called Blake Lively by Mets’ broadcaster Gary Cohen last week and had the moment go viral, will take the mound for the series finale. Left-hander Reid Detmers (3-4, 5.80) will start for the Angels.