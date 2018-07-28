Nick Saban’s new deal worth $74 million

Alabama coach Nick Saban still reigns supreme over college football — in national titles and pay.
The university announced an eight-year deal Friday worth at least $74.4 million, which would give Saban college football’s highest annual salary. The agreement runs through 2025, boosting his average annual pay to $9.3 million if he completes his deal.
“Our family is thrilled to agree to a contract extension with the University of Alabama that will keep us in Tuscaloosa for the rest of our coaching career,” Saban said in a statement.
The 66-year-old coach has led the Crimson Tide to five national championships in nine seasons.
Ohio State’s Urban Meyer is set to make at least $7.6 million this season. Texas A&M gave Jimbo Fisher a 10-year, $75-million deal. Both Auburn’s Gus Malzahn and Georgia’s Kirby Smart make $7 million annually under seven-year deals, and Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh also makes $7 million.
Saban and fellow Alabama icon Bear Bryant are the only major college football coaches to win six national titles, including Saban’s 2003 crown at Louisiana State. Alabama is 125-14 over the past decade with five Southeastern Conference championships.
