Big 12 Conference: Oklahoma looks like a leader

Oklahoma might have the two most explosive players in the Big 12 Conference, quarterback Baker Mayfield and running back Samaje Perine, which is one reason why the Sooners are ranked No. 3 in the nation.

But beyond Oklahoma, it’s difficult to determine which teams might be the league’s other contenders.

Texas is planning to start a first-year freshman at quarterback. Baylor has talent but problems that span well beyond football still to sort out. Texas Christian is turning to Trevor Knight at quarterback, even though he had nearly as many passes intercepted as went for touchdowns in his last full season at Oklahoma. Oklahoma State won 10 games last year, but overcoming a young defense could be a problem.

A look at how the conference shapes up:

Top story line

Baylor: The aftermath

Coach Jim Grobe will look to steer the Bears out of a dark period, in which Art Briles and a handful of university officials were fired after an investigation revealed widespread failings pertaining to multiple sexual assault allegations, including some against football players.

Baylor, as a football program and university, has a lot to figure out away from the field in 2016. How it does that will say a lot about whether its now-tarnished reputation can be repaired going forward.

Top players

Offense

♦ Baker Mayfield, quarterback, Oklahoma: The Sooners are loaded on offense, which makes Mayfield’s potential seem limitless. He passed for 3,700 yards and 36 touchdowns with only seven interceptions last season, and also ran for 405 yards and seven touchdowns. He’ll be able to pick his poison among receivers Mark Andrews, Dede Westbrook and Geno Lewis, plus a stable of talented running backs.

♦ Samaje Perine, running back, Oklahoma: Perine has been tearing it up since the start of 2014, yet still floats a bit under the national radar. He rushed for 1,713 yards and 21 touchdowns as a freshman, followed that up with 1,349 yards and 16 touchdowns as a sophomore. However, his last name isn’t Fournette or McCaffrey, and he operates as but one working part in a multifaceted offense.

Defense

♦ Malik Jefferson, linebacker, Texas: Jefferson was the conference freshman of the year last season and he should be the centerpiece of a Longhorns unit that returns eight starters.

♦ Josh Carraway, defensive end, Texas Christian: The 6-foot-4, 250-pound senior had nine sacks last season among 11.5 tackles for losses. He is a big reason why the Horned Frogs can be tough against the pass or run.

Newcomers

♦ Shane Buechele, quarterback, Texas: Charlie Strong is on the hot seat with an 11-14 record in his two seasons as coach of the Longhorns, so it would be reasonable if he was hesitant to immediately start this dual-threat, first-year freshman. But Buechele has a pedigree — his father, Steve, was a veteran major leaguer and is now bench coach for the Texas Rangers — and his transition could be eased by a strong rushing attack and an experienced Texas defense.

♦ Barry J. Sanders, RB, Oklahoma State: Sanders does not go by Barry Sanders Jr., and he doesn't run like his father, either. Dad dominated at Oklahoma State before being selected third overall in the 1989 NFL Draft. Son played behind Christian McCaffrey at Stanford, never rushing for more than 315 yards in any of three seasons with the Cardinal. However, he joins Oklahoma State as a graduate student and is capable of bolstering the Cowboys running game.

The games

Best during nonconference

♦ Notre Dame at Texas, Sunday

♦ Ohio State at Oklahoma, Sept. 17

Best during conference

♦ Oklahoma State at Baylor, Sept. 24: This early season match-up could reveal who will rise to challenge Oklahoma late in the season. Baylor faces Oklahoma on Nov. 12; Oklahoma State on Dec. 3.

♦ Oklahoma at Texas Christian, Oct. 1: The Sooners have a bye week after hosting Ohio State, then jump right into their Big 12 opener against the Horned Frogs. TCU’s defense, a team strength, will face a huge test in Oklahoma.

You read it here

Mason Rudolph, Oklahoma State's junior quarterback, will be the conference’s best passer and will play his way into Heisman Trophy contention. The Cowboys have five returning starters on the offensive line and a corps of outstanding receivers. The Big 12 quarterback spotlight is on Baker Mayfield, and the national quarterback spotlight is on Clemson’s Deshaun Watson and UCLA’s Josh Rosen. There’s not a lot of room for Rudolph at the top, but he has an opportunity to create some.

