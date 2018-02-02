College basketball: Temple shocks No. 16 Wichita State

Obi Enechionyia made two free throws with 18.1 seconds left in overtime, and Temple defeated No. 16 Wichita State 81-79 on Thursday night at Philadelphia.
Quinton Rose scored 19 points for the Owls (12-10, 4-6 American Athletic Conference), and Shizz Alston Jr. shook off a poor shooting performance to score 12 points, including the tying basket at the end of regulation.
Alston, who was only five of 22 from the field, made a driving layup in traffic with 6.8 seconds left.
Late in the extra period, Enechioinyia was fouled after grabbing an offensive rebound. Markis McDuffie then missed a three-pointer at the other end, and the rebound caromed into the backcourt as time expired and Temple fans stormed the floor.
Shaquille Morris had 24 points and nine rebounds and Austin Reaves added 20 points for the Shockers (17-5, 7-3), who have dropped three of five and led by 12 in the first half.
at No. 1 Villanova 98, Creighton 78: Mikal Bridges scored 21 points and Jalen Brunson had 19 to lead the Wildcats to their eighth straight win.
Villanova (21-1, 8-1 Big East) tied a program record with 19 three-pointers. Marcus Foster led the Bluejays (17-6, 7-4) with 20 points.
at No. 14 Gonzaga 69, San Diego 59: Johnathan Williams scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as the Bulldogs (20-4, 10-1 West Coast) edged the stubborn Toreros (15-8, 6-5).
No. 13 Saint Mary's 79, at San Francisco 43: Jock Landale bounced back from his lowest scoring game of the season to lead the Gaels (22-2, 11-0 West Coast). He scored 18 of his 26 points in the second half and had 12 rebounds in the win over the Dons (12-12, 4-7)