Prep basketball roundup: Trent Perry leads unbeaten Harvard-Westlake to win in Arizona

Trent Perry of Harvard-Westlake High is usually good against everyone. But how many times do you get to face a high school with the same name as yours?

Perry scored 24 points Saturday night to help the visiting Wolverines defeat Perry High in Gilbert, Ariz., 61-53. Perry has highly regarded junior Koa Peat, who finished with 18 points.

Robert Hinton scored 19 points and Nikolas Khamenia made a key three-pointer to prevent a Perry comeback. Harvard-Westlake improved to 6-0.

St. John Bosco 75, Phoenix Sunnyslope 68: The No. 1-ranked Braves (3-0) won in Arizona. Kade Bonam made 11 of 14 shots and finished with 23 points. Elzie Harrington scored 16 points, Brandon McCoy 15 and Jack Turner 13.

White Plains (N.Y.) Archbishop Stepinac 76, Corona Centennial 66: The Huskies were beaten in Arizona. Isaiah Rogers scored 31 points for Centennial.

Desert Mountain 81, Sierra Canyon 74: The Trailblazers (5-1) lost for the first time in overtime during a game in Arizona. Justin Pippen and Noah Williams each scored 23 points for Sierra Canyon.

Redondo Union 76, Heritage Christian 61: Hudson Mayes and Brayden Miner each had 18 points for Redondo Union.

JSerra 69, St. Mary’s 60: Aidan Fowler scored 16 points and Sebastian Rancik had 13 points for the unbeaten Lions (7-0).

St. Anthony 84, Leuzinger 61: Joseph Wicker made six threes and finished with 22 points for St. Anthony.

Loyola 57, Aliso Niguel 51: The Cubs won the El Rancho tournament championship behind MVP Hugh Vandeweghe, who finished with 19 points.

Chaminade 59, Ventura 52: The 9-1 Eagles received 23 points from Jonas Thurman and 19 points from Bryce Goldman.

Newbury Park 75, Pacifica 70: Tournament MVP Blake Jones had 21 points for Newbury Park.

Westlake 60, Simi Valley 56: Austin Maziasz finished with 25 points and 13 rebounds for Westlake. Kayden Elsokary added 19 points. Ryder Mjoen had 25 points for Simi Valley.

Eastvale Roosevelt 73, Rancho Christian 56: Bryden Burries led five starters in double figures with 18 points.

Bishop Montgomery 47, Long Beach Poly 46: The Knights won in overtime. Eric Gong scored 11 points in the win.

Windward 101, Lynwood 81: Gavin Hightower led the Wildcats with 21 points. Jason Crowe Jr. had 29 points and Chace Holley 26 for Lynwood.

Providence 75, Mayfair 60: Deacon Botts scored 25 points for Mayfair.

Santa Monica 57, Narbonne 55: Jayden Xu scored 20 points for Santa Monica.

Boys’ soccer

Harvard-Westlake 2, Cathedral 0: JT Federman and Tyler Ullrich scored goals to give the Wolverines a win in their season debut.