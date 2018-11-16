College basketball: UConn upsets No. 15 Syracuse; Iowa upends No. 13 Oregon at 2K

Iowa 77, No. 13 Oregon 69: Jordan Bohannon scored 16 points to lead Iowa to an upset of Oregon in the second semifinal of the 2K Classic in New York. Luka Garza added 12, and Ryan Kriener finished with 11. The Hawkeyes (3-0) will play UConn in the title game while Oregon (2-1) will meet Syracuse in the consolation game.