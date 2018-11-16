College basketball: UConn upsets No. 15 Syracuse; Iowa upends No. 13 Oregon at 2K

Jalen Adams and Alterique Gilbert scored 16 points each to lead Connecticut to an 83-76 upset of No. 15 Syracuse in the first game of the 2K Classic on Thursday night in New York.
In its first season under Dan Hurley, Connecticut improved to 3-0. The Huskies took the 95th all-time meeting between the schools, and the Orange are 39-56 against UConn.
Tarin Smith added 14 for the Huskies. Eric Cobb finished with 13, and Christian Vital had 11.
Syracuse dropped to 2-1 with its first loss of the season.
Jalen Carey led all scorers with 26. Tyus Battle had 16, and Elijah Hughes chipped in with 15.
Leading by four with 3:38 left, the Huskies outscored the Orange 13-10 to end the game.
at No. 3 Gonzaga 94, Texas A&M 71: Zach Norvell Jr. scored 22 points, Rui Hachimura added 18 and Gonzaga beat Texas A&M. Brandon Clarke had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Gonzaga (3-0), which won its first three games for the eighth consecutive season.
Iowa 77, No. 13 Oregon 69: Jordan Bohannon scored 16 points to lead Iowa to an upset of Oregon in the second semifinal of the 2K Classic in New York. Luka Garza added 12, and Ryan Kriener finished with 11. The Hawkeyes (3-0) will play UConn in the title game while Oregon (2-1) will meet Syracuse in the consolation game.
No. 16. Virginia Tech 73, Ball State 64: Nickeil Alexander-Walker scored 21 points for Virginia Tech (2-0) and opened the Charleston Classic with a victory over Ball State. Ball State cut a 16-point Hokies lead down to 49-44 in the second half but Virginia Tech went on a 14-4 run to take control. The Hokies will play Northeastern in Friday’s semifinals.
at No. 21 Texas Christian 77, Fresno State 69: Desmond Bane scored 23 points on 10-for-15 shooting, including the go-ahead three-pointer, to lead five players in double figures for Texas Christian. Alex Robinson had 13 points and 14 assists, and Kevin Samuel also had a double-double with 14 points and 10 rebounds. JD Miller also scored 14 for the Horned Frogs.
No. 23. Purdue 92, Appalachian State 70: Carsen Edwards had 25 points and Purdue ran past Appalachian State in the Charleston Classic. The Boilermakers (3-0) will take on Davidson on Friday for a spot in the tournament finals. Edwards had 17 first-half points.
at Utah 103, Mississippi Valley State 52: Utah built a sustained rhythm on offense and defense for the better part of 40 minutes in a rout of Mississippi Valley State. Parker Van Dyke scored 16 points off the bench for Utah.
Southland
MEN
Central Florida 68, Cal State Fullerton 52: B.J. Taylor scored 14 points; Tacko Fall had 12 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks; and Central Florida won the first round of the Myrtle Beach Invitational in Conway, S.C.
UC Irvine 61, at Santa Clara 49: Collin Welp scored 12, Eyassu Worku and Max Hazzard added 11 points each, and the Anteaters used a second-half surge to beat Santa Clara. The Broncos made only seven of 27 shots (26%) in the second half.
WOMEN
USC 82, UC Santa Barbara 39: Aliyah Mazyck led all scorers with 21 points and three other USC players also hit double digits as the Trojans overwhelmed the Gauchos. The Trojans outscored the Gauchos 30-13 in the second quarter.
::
Southland games scheduled for Friday:
MEN
Cal State Fullerton vs. Wake Forest 8 a.m.
Myrtle Beach (S.C.) Invitational
Cal Baptist at Tulsa 10 a.m.
Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown 4 p.m.
Jamaica Classic (Montego Bay)
Pepperdine vs. Towson 5 p.m.
Islands of the Bahamas Showcase (Freeport)
Long Beach State at Mississippi State 6 p.m.