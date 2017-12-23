College basketball roundup: New Mexico State hands Miami first loss

Zach Lofton scored nine of his 15 points in the second half, and New Mexico State knocked off No. 6 Miami 63-54 on Saturday night in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu to earn a spot in the final against USC.

The Aggies (11-2) beat a ranked team for the first time in 10 seasons and handed the Hurricanes (10-1) their first loss, leaving Villanova, Arizona State and TCU the lone undefeated Division I teams in the country.

Miami cut it to 54-53 with 1:25 remaining, but Lofton answered with a deep three.

No. 5 North Carolina 86, Ohio State 72: Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson each scored 19 points and the Tar Heels (11-2) bounced back from a loss to Wofford with a win in the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans. Keita Bates-Diop had 26 points for the Buckeyes (10-4).

at No. 10 West Virginia 86, Fordham 69: Daxter Miles Jr. had 21 points and Lamont West added 15 as the Mountaineers (11-1) won their 11th straight. Jevon Carter had 10 points and a career-high 12 assists while Sagaba Konate had 12 points and 11 rebounds.

No. 21 Tennessee 79, at Wake Forest 60: Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and Tennessee shot 59% after halftime to pull away. Keyshawn Woods scored 18 for the Demon Deacons (7-5), who’d won six straight.

at No. 23 Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62: Angel Delgado scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pirates (11-2) won their seventh in eight games.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Colorado State 68, Long Beach State 66: Prentiss Nixon scored 14 points and drilled a three at the buzzer to lift the Rams to a third straight win. Temidayo Yussuf had 18 points off the bench for the 49ers (5-10), who lost their third straight. Gabe Levin added 15 points.

Idaho State 67, at Cal State Northridge 55: Brandon Boyd scored 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting and the Bengals extended the Matadors’ losing streak to 11 games. Micheal Warren scored 15 points and Reggie Theus Jr. had 12 for the Matadors (1-11), who have lost 17 straight dating to last season.

UC Santa Barbara 82, at Sacramento State 72: Max Heidegger scored 23 points as the Gauchos (10-3), first in the Big West, won for the ninth time in 10 games. Their only loss in that span came a week ago at USC. Justin Strings had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets.

CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. The Rams can clinch the NFC West for the first time since 2003 with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. CAPTION The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This has us asking the question, what will they do with their title hat? The Rams can clinch the NFC West with a victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday. This has us asking the question, what will they do with their title hat? CAPTION Amazingly, the Chargers still have a path to the playoffs ... and it isn't that weird to think they might make it. LA Times beat writer Dan Woike breaks down the scenarios with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. Amazingly, the Chargers still have a path to the playoffs ... and it isn't that weird to think they might make it. LA Times beat writer Dan Woike breaks down the scenarios with U-T reporter Annie Heilbrunn. CAPTION Broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh My!” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events during the last five decades, died on Thursday, Broadcaster Dick Enberg, who charmed sports fans with his “Oh My!” declaration as he called some of the most memorable sporting events during the last five decades, died on Thursday, CAPTION For the second year in a row, the two players worked with the Rams and the non-profit LA Family Housing to help a family transitioning from homelessness. For the second year in a row, the two players worked with the Rams and the non-profit LA Family Housing to help a family transitioning from homelessness.

sports@latimes.com