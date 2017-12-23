College basketball roundup: New Mexico State hands Miami first loss

Zach Lofton scored nine of his 15 points in the second half, and New Mexico State knocked off No. 6 Miami 63-54 on Saturday night in the Diamond Head Classic in Honolulu to earn a spot in the final against USC.
The Aggies (11-2) beat a ranked team for the first time in 10 seasons and handed the Hurricanes (10-1) their first loss, leaving Villanova, Arizona State and TCU the lone undefeated Division I teams in the country.
Miami cut it to 54-53 with 1:25 remaining, but Lofton answered with a deep three.
No. 5 North Carolina 86, Ohio State 72: Joel Berry II and Theo Pinson each scored 19 points and the Tar Heels (11-2) bounced back from a loss to Wofford with a win in the CBS Sports Classic in New Orleans. Keita Bates-Diop had 26 points for the Buckeyes (10-4).
at No. 10 West Virginia 86, Fordham 69: Daxter Miles Jr. had 21 points and Lamont West added 15 as the Mountaineers (11-1) won their 11th straight. Jevon Carter had 10 points and a career-high 12 assists while Sagaba Konate had 12 points and 11 rebounds.
No. 21 Tennessee 79, at Wake Forest 60: Jordan Bowden scored 17 points and Tennessee shot 59% after halftime to pull away. Keyshawn Woods scored 18 for the Demon Deacons (7-5), who’d won six straight.
at No. 23 Seton Hall 74, Manhattan 62: Angel Delgado scored 15 points and grabbed 18 rebounds as the Pirates (11-2) won their seventh in eight games.
SOUTHLAND
MEN
at Colorado State 68, Long Beach State 66: Prentiss Nixon scored 14 points and drilled a three at the buzzer to lift the Rams to a third straight win. Temidayo Yussuf had 18 points off the bench for the 49ers (5-10), who lost their third straight. Gabe Levin added 15 points.
Idaho State 67, at Cal State Northridge 55: Brandon Boyd scored 19 points on 8-for-10 shooting and the Bengals extended the Matadors’ losing streak to 11 games. Micheal Warren scored 15 points and Reggie Theus Jr. had 12 for the Matadors (1-11), who have lost 17 straight dating to last season.
UC Santa Barbara 82, at Sacramento State 72: Max Heidegger scored 23 points as the Gauchos (10-3), first in the Big West, won for the ninth time in 10 games. Their only loss in that span came a week ago at USC. Justin Strings had 19 points and nine rebounds for the Hornets.