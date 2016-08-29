Ohio State receiver suspended for season

Ohio State’s depth at wide receiver took a hit when the university announced that Torrance Gibson had been suspended from school for unspecified reasons.

Coach Urban Meyer said the suspension was not related to football, and “I disagree with it.”

The university said Gibson was suspended for the fall semester for violating the student conduct code. Gibson is a redshirt freshman quarterback-turned-receiver.

Baylor Coach Jim Grobe said he was waiting for university officials to make their ruling on any discipline for sophomore receiver Ishmael Zamora before deciding what to do from a football perspective. Zamora was cited by police in Waco, Texas, for a misdemeanor charge of molesting an animal after a video surfaced of him beating his dog with a belt this summer.

Grobe said that Zamora wouldn’t play in Friday night’s opener for the 23rd-ranked Bears against Northwestern State if there isn’t a decision from the university by then.

No. 25 Florida will have its top receiver available for Saturday’s season opener against Massachusetts. Sophomore Antonio Callaway, suspended much of the spring semester because a fellow student said he sexually assaulted her, has been cleared to play against the Minutemen.

Coach Jim McElwain said Callaway was given the go-ahead Friday. A university hearing officer cleared Callaway of sexual assault on Aug. 12, saying Callaway was not responsible based on a preponderance of evidence. The woman, her attorney and witnesses boycotted the hearing, saying the hearing officer was biased because of his financial contributions to the Gators. The woman had until last Friday to appeal the ruling.