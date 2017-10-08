College football: Miami running back lost for season

Miami running back Mark Walton's season is over, with the 11th-ranked Hurricanes saying Sunday that their leading rusher will need surgery on his right ankle later this week.

Walton got hurt during Saturday's win at Florida State. Coach Mark Richt would not divulge specifics about the injury.

“I'm not a doctor, but it'll be a season-ending surgery,” Richt said. “I think that's pretty clear. I know it's the type of surgery that guys that have had it recover 100 percent and never have an issue with that type of thing again. That's the good news on that type of deal.”

The bad news is this: Walton leads Miami with 428 yards on the ground this season, with three touchdowns. Travis Homer (25 carries, 207 yards, three TDs) now figures to become the starter.

Bryant expected to practice

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney expects injured quarterback Kelly Bryant to practice later in the week to try and prepare to face Syracuse on Friday night.

Swinney said Bryant would be limited Sunday night when the second-ranked Tigers start preparations for the Orange. He said if all remains well, Bryant should be able to work out in the next couple of days for Clemson (6-0, 4-0 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Bryant was hurt in the third quarter of Clemson's 28-14 win over Wake Forest on Saturday. He tried to jog on the ankle but was in pain. Bryant wore a black, walking boot around his foot and ankle when he spoke to the media after the game. Bryant said he'd spend much of the week going through treatment to get ready.

Kentucky QB good after sideline collapse

Kentucky reserve quarterback Luke Wright says on his Twitter account that examinations “all came back good” after he collapsed on the sideline Saturday night during the Wildcats' victory over Missouri.

Wright, a junior Cincinnati transfer who started last fall against Austin Peay but hadn't played this season, collapsed with about 9 1/2 minutes remaining in the game Kentucky won 40-34. Play was stopped for several minutes and players from both teams knelt in prayer on the field in a silent stadium as medical personnel treated the 6-foot-4 Atlanta native. Wright was applauded as he was carried off the sideline on a stretcher.