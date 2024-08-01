Bad news for Chargers: Justin Herbert’s injured foot requires a boot for weeks

Justin Herbert injured his right foot and will be sidelined for weeks. The Chargers expect him to be ready for the start of the regular season.

The Chargers got their first bad news of training camp and this is certain to set back the offense.

The team announced that quarterback Justin Herbert was diagnosed with an injury to the plantar fascia in his right foot. Depending upon the severity of the injury, and considering that is the plant foot for Herbert when he throws, those type of injuries can prove to be unpredictable.

Doctors recommended Herbert wear a protective boot for approximately two weeks. Upon reexamination, that will be followed by a schedule to gradually return to play.

Advertisement

Easton Stick, Max Duggan and Casey Bauman are next on the Chargers’ quarterback depth chart.

The team says they expect their franchise quarterback to be ready for the start of the regular season. The Chargers open the regular season on Sept. 8 at home against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Chargers have a joint practice with the Rams on Sunday and open the preseason on Aug. 10 at home against the Seattle Seahawks.

Advertisement