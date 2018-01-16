College football: Bryce Love returning for senior season at Stanford

Heisman Trophy runner-up and Doak Walker Award winner Bryce Love is returning to Stanford for his senior season.

Love released a statement through the school Tuesday saying he will be back next year while continuing to work on his degree in human biology.

Love set a Stanford record with 2,118 yards rushing this season, set an FBS record with 13 runs of at least 50 yards and topped the 100-yard mark 12 times despite being hampered by a sprained ankle the second half of the season and a hand injury in Stanford's 37-35 Alamo Bowl loss to TCU.

Love's decision to return will play a major role in determining the expectations for the Cardinal next year. There was no heir apparent on the roster.

Sumlin introduced

Kevin Sumlin was introduced as head football coach at Arizona, calling it “the right place and the right challenge” for him.

The 53-year-old coach, fired after compiling a 51-26 record the past six seasons at Texas A&M, confirmed that he will retain Marcel Yates as defensive coordinator. He made no other announcements about assistants but there are consistent reports that he will bring in Noel Mazzone as offensive coordinator.

Notre Dame dismisses four

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Stepherson, who was suspended for the Fighting Irish's Citrus Bowl against LSU after being accused of shoplifting, and three other players have been dismissed from the team.

Athletic department spokesman Michael Bertsch said Tuesday night that Stepherson, sophomore running backs Deon McIntosh and CJ Holmes and junior defensive tackle Brandon Tiassum were no longer with the team. No other details were provided.