Advertisement
High School Sports

Gardena Serra, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Mission Viejo win passing tournaments

Devan Parker of Servite catches a touchdown pass against Oaks Christian at Mission Viejo on Saturday.
(Craig Weston)
EL SEGUNDO, CA-AUGUST 14, 2019: Eric Sondheimer, Prep Sports Columnist, Los Angeles Times
By Eric Sondheimer
ColumnistFollow
Share via

From Orange County to Los Angeles County to Ventura County, Saturday was a busy day of seven-on-seven summer passing competitions, with quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs getting the chance to show off their skill-position talent.

At St. John Bosco, Gardena Serra continued to impress with a 22-7 win over the host Braves in the eight-team championship game. Receivers CJ McBean and Jadyn Robinson joined quarterback Jimmy Butler on offense in delivering clutch scores and DeVohn Moutra and Duvay Williams were the starts on defense.

At Simi Valley, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Bishop Alemany 36-30 in the final behind a group of players that were part of a historically fast relay team in track and field. Quarterback Steele Pizzella, a recent Washington State commit, kept finding his group of receivers that included Luc Weaver, Tre Fernandez, Elliot Cooper, Caden Sliwoski and Greg Stagnaro.

One of the most electric players at Simi Valley was Bishop Alemany sophomore receiver Demare Dezeurn, one of the state’s fastest players. He was scoring touchdown after touchdown.

St. Bonaventure won the Hogs lineman competition at Simi Valley.

Warren quarteback Madden Iamaleava.
(Craig Weston)
Advertisement

The quarterback play at Mission Viejo was impressive and included Stanford commit Bear Bachmeier (Murrieta Valley), Washington commit Dash Beierly (Mater Dei), UCLA commit Madden Iamaleava (Warren), Michigan State commit Leo Hannan (Servite) and the Mission Viejo duo of Luke Fahey and Draiden Trudeau. Oaks Christian has a Class of 2028 quarterback, Treyvone Towns, who is getting early experience.

Freshman Ace Leutele comes up with the interception for Mater Dei against Tustin.
(Craig Weston)

The championship game matchup came through as expected: Mater Dei vs. Mission Viejo. The Diablos were missing two of their top receivers, but new Alabama commit Dijon Lee helped out on both sides of the ball. Mission Viejo inflicted a rare summer passing defeat on the Monarchs, 21-7.
Mission Viejo quarterback Luke Fahey (left) and Draiden Trudeau.
(Craig Weston)

Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson continues to take turns using his two quarterbacks, Fahey and Trudeau, and as long as they remain content, the Diablos should be one of the top teams in Division 1 this fall. Former USC quarterback Rob Johnson has joined the program as quarterback coach.

Next up is Edison High’s Battle of the Beach on July 13 that includes Santa Margarita, Corona Centennial, St. John Bosco and JSerra.

More to Read

High School Sports
Eric Sondheimer

Eric Sondheimer is the prep sports columnist for the Los Angeles Times. He has been honored seven times by the California Prep Sportswriters Assn. for best prep sports column.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement