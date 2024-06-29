Gardena Serra, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame, Mission Viejo win passing tournaments

From Orange County to Los Angeles County to Ventura County, Saturday was a busy day of seven-on-seven summer passing competitions, with quarterbacks, receivers and defensive backs getting the chance to show off their skill-position talent.

At St. John Bosco, Gardena Serra continued to impress with a 22-7 win over the host Braves in the eight-team championship game. Receivers CJ McBean and Jadyn Robinson joined quarterback Jimmy Butler on offense in delivering clutch scores and DeVohn Moutra and Duvay Williams were the starts on defense.

At Simi Valley, Sherman Oaks Notre Dame defeated Bishop Alemany 36-30 in the final behind a group of players that were part of a historically fast relay team in track and field. Quarterback Steele Pizzella, a recent Washington State commit, kept finding his group of receivers that included Luc Weaver, Tre Fernandez, Elliot Cooper, Caden Sliwoski and Greg Stagnaro.

One of the most electric players at Simi Valley was Bishop Alemany sophomore receiver Demare Dezeurn, one of the state’s fastest players. He was scoring touchdown after touchdown.

Congratulations to our linemen for winning the Simi Valley Hogs Competition! Can’t wait for these guys to pave the way in 54 days! #GoSeraphs #KeepChopping #OderintDumMetuant https://t.co/gxobnl6AvQ pic.twitter.com/j6J2JLYdFx — Joe Goyeneche (@JoeGoyeneche) June 29, 2024

St. Bonaventure won the Hogs lineman competition at Simi Valley.

The last of the four Bachmeier brothers at Murrieta Valley. Buck is eighth grade QB. Bear is senior. Hank is at Wake Forest and Tiger is at Stanford a receiver. Wake Forest at Stanford this season should be the Bachmeier Bowl. pic.twitter.com/k3l8uauJjC — eric sondheimer (@latsondheimer) June 29, 2024

Warren quarteback Madden Iamaleava. (Craig Weston)

Advertisement

The quarterback play at Mission Viejo was impressive and included Stanford commit Bear Bachmeier (Murrieta Valley), Washington commit Dash Beierly (Mater Dei), UCLA commit Madden Iamaleava (Warren), Michigan State commit Leo Hannan (Servite) and the Mission Viejo duo of Luke Fahey and Draiden Trudeau. Oaks Christian has a Class of 2028 quarterback, Treyvone Towns, who is getting early experience.

Freshman Ace Leutele comes up with the interception for Mater Dei against Tustin. (Craig Weston)

The championship game matchup came through as expected: Mater Dei vs. Mission Viejo. The Diablos were missing two of their top receivers, but new Alabama commit Dijon Lee helped out on both sides of the ball. Mission Viejo inflicted a rare summer passing defeat on the Monarchs, 21-7.

Mission Viejo quarterback Luke Fahey (left) and Draiden Trudeau. (Craig Weston)

Mission Viejo coach Chad Johnson continues to take turns using his two quarterbacks, Fahey and Trudeau, and as long as they remain content, the Diablos should be one of the top teams in Division 1 this fall. Former USC quarterback Rob Johnson has joined the program as quarterback coach.

Our annual Battle at the Beach passing tournament is quickly coming up as we are 2 and a half weeks out#proudtobracharger pic.twitter.com/oGZV4d6a7c — Edison Football ⚡️ (@EdisonChargerFB) June 26, 2024

Next up is Edison High’s Battle of the Beach on July 13 that includes Santa Margarita, Corona Centennial, St. John Bosco and JSerra.

