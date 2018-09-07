College football: FIU players stable after being shot

Two Florida International football players were shot Thursday afternoon in the Miami area, and police said they were looking for who was responsible for what they called a drive-by attack.
Opa-locka police identified the players as running back Anthony Jones and offensive lineman Mershawn Miller. Jones was shot in the face and back, while Miller was shot in the arm.
Police said both players are stable, and that the injuries are not life-threatening. Police believe that Jones and Miller were visiting a friend in Opa-locka when someone in another car opened fire and sped away.
Jones sat out last season with injury and returned to the lineup in FIU’s opener, starting at running back and scoring two touchdowns in a 38-28 loss to Indiana. Miller is a redshirt freshman who appeared in the Indiana game as a reserve.
Oregon State needs quarterback choice
Oregon State remains without a decision on its starting quarterback for Saturday’s home opener against Southern Utah.
Jake Luton started last Saturday’s season opener against Ohio State and passed for 169 yards but left the game after the first series because of concussion-like symptoms. Conor Blount finished the first half, followed by Jack Colletto in the second half of a 77-31 loss to the Buckeyes.
Luton practiced Wednesday and Thursday, and coach Jonathan Smith said he was headed to meet with doctors to discuss his status. Luton or Blount will start against Southern Utah.
Miami injuries
Wide receiver Ahmmon Richards and defensive lineman Demetrius Jackson have been ruled out of No. 22 Miami’s game against Savannah State on Saturday with knee injuries.
Richards had one catch in Miami’s season-opening loss to Louisiana State, and Saturday’s game will be the sixth he has missed with injury since the start of last season.