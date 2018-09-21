College football: Temple makes most of Tulsa errors

Ryquell Armstead ran for 108 yards and a touchdown, the Temple defense scored on two of its five turnovers and the Owls defeated Tulsa 31-17 on Thursday night at Philadelphia in an American Athletic Conference opener for both teams.
Armstead scored the 22nd touchdown of his career, tying Anthony Anderson and Matt Brown for fourth on Temple’s list, to make the score 21-7 in the second quarter.
Armstead, who needed only 30 yards to become the ninth Owl with 2,000 all-time rushing yards, reached the 100-yard mark for the third consecutive game.
Temple (2-2) made it four games in a row with a non- offensive touchdown after freshman Ty Mason returned an interception 37 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Karamo Dioubate returned a fumble for a 50-yard score in the third quarter.
Temple sealed it with a fake punt that went for 28 yards late in the fourth.
Luke Skipper of Tulsa (1-3) passed for 195 yards but had three passes intercepted and fumbled twice. Tulsa linebacker Cooper Edmiston intercepted two passes, the second leading to Corey Taylor II’s five-yard touchdown run to make the score 28-17 early in the fourth quarter. But Skipper fumbled on the Golden Hurricane’s next possession.
Bosa sidelined
All-American defensive end Nick Bosa of Ohio State will be sidelined indefinitely after surgery for a lower-abdomen injury.
Coach Urban Meyer said on his radio show that Bosa had surgery on a “core muscle.” Meyer didn’t provide a timetable for his return.
Jonathan Cooper is expected to start in Bosa’s place opposite Chase Young in Saturday’s game against Tulane. Defensive tackle Dre’Mont Jones also can play end, if necessary.
Bosa was helped off the field in the third quarter of last Saturday’s victory over Texas Christian.
He returned to the bench later in street clothes.
Make-up game
Nebraska will play Bethune-Cookman on Oct. 27 to make up for the game against Akron that was canceled because of inclement weather.
Bethune-Cookman is a Football Championship Subdivision team that’s 1-2 after losing to Florida Atlantic last Saturday.
FCS teams are allowed 11 regular-season games, but the NCAA granted the Wildcats a waiver that lets them play a 12th game to accommodate the Cornhuskers.
Nebraska will pay the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference school a guarantee of $800,000.
The Cornhuskers (0-2) were supposed to open the season Sept. 1 against Akron, but the game was called off right after the opening kickoff because of lightning and severe storms in the Lincoln area.
Akron and Nebraska tentatively agreed to reschedule the game for Dec. 1.
However, the date conflicts with conference championship games, and Nebraska coach Scott Frost said last week that he preferred to play on what was supposed to be an open date for the Huskers.