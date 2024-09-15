Mater Dei, St. John Bosco, Corona Centennial and Inglewood pick up football victories

Running back Zion Garrett of Inglewood tries to break away against St. Bonaventure during his team’s 47-7 win.

Mater Dei’s trip to Hawaii to face defending state football champion Kahuku on the North Shore on Saturday night went about as well as you would expect for the Monarchs.

Their defense had nine tackles for losses in the first half en route to a 38-7 victory. No. 1 Mater Dei is 3-0 and plays Baltimore (Md.) St. Frances at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday night.

In opening a 17-0 halftime lead, the Monarchs recorded three sacks. Joseph Gutierrez kicked a 35-yard field goal, Aaryn Washington returned a fumbled punt for a touchdown and Dash Beierly connected with Koen Parnell on a touchdown pass.

Advertisement

In the third quarter, Abduall Sanders started the quarter returning an interception for a touchdown and Beierly threw his second touchdown pass of the night to sophomore Gavin Honore. In the fourth quarter, 315-pound Tomuhini Topui returned an interception 50 yards for a touchdown.

St. John Bosco 56, San Mateo Serra 16: The No. 2-ranked Braves (4-0) traveled to Northern California for a day game against one of the top teams in the Bay Area and came away with another impressive victory. Maliq Allen started the scoring with a 62-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Matai Fuiava followed with a 65-yard touchdown pass to Carson Clark.

QB @koa1malauulu fires one to @djtubbs2. Couple dance moves and he’s in for the score. Touchdown Braves! 49-16 Bosco. Clock is ticking towards the end of Q3. pic.twitter.com/4tZ2Fqfhte — Bosco Football (@boscofootball) September 14, 2024

Fuiava also had a 30-yard touchdown pass to freshman Darren Tubbs and a 19-yard touchdown pass to Madden Williams for a 28-10 halftime lead. In the second half, it was freshman throwing to freshman with Tubbs catching a 32-yard touchdown pass from Koa Malau’ulu. Cole Clifton added an 85-yard interception return for a touchdown.

Inglewood 47, St. Bonaventure 7: In a battle of 3-0 teams, it was Inglewood in dominating form in a game played at Aliso Niguel.

Advertisement

Corona Centennial 49, Highland (Utah) Lone Peak 35: Quarterback Husan Longstreet passed for two touchdowns and ran for three touchdowns to lead the Huskies. Running back Braylin Drake rushed for 249 yards.