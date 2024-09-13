Ben Mikail leads Brentwood to a double-overtime win against Palisades

Brentwood sophomore quarterback Ben Mikail threw for three touchdowns and ran for the winning score in double overtime at Palisades.

Quarterback Ben Mikail scrambled for a nine-yard touchdown, just crossing the goal line before his knee touched the turf to lift visiting Brentwood over previously-unbeaten Palisades 33-30 on Friday night.

“It was supposed to be a quick pass but it wasn’t there and it was third down, so I just put my shoulder down and went for it,” Mikail said. “I didn’t think I’d make it, honestly.”

Mikail was the JV quarterback as a freshman last year but showed poise in his first big moment under the bright lights of varsity.

Harrison Carter ran for a touchdown in overtime, caught a touchdown pass and scored on a 90-yard kickoff return, but it was not enough for the Dolphins (3-1), ranked No. 6 in the City Section by The Times.

Palsiades had a chance to win in the first overtime, but the extra point was blocked. Jack Malloy booted a 31-yard field goal to give Palisades its first lead in the second overtime, setting the stage for Mikail’s heroics.

The campuses are located less than six miles apart off of Sunset Boulevard, and many players grew up together, so the private vs. public school matchup is nicknamed the “Sunset Showdown.”

Brentwood won the previous two meetings behind dual-threat quarterback Boone Lourd (now a backup at Virginia) and made it three in a row thanks in part to defensive end Emmett Corwin, who transferred from Windward after it dropped its football program.

“Boone had so many plays like that … he was my mentor, my idol,” Mikail said. “I saw the opening and said to myself, ‘Be like Boone.’”

Brentwood recovered a muffed punt at the Palisades nine-yard line late in the first quarter, and the Eagles capitalized when Mikail found Kaymon Jackson in the end zone on fourth and goal from the 28 to put the visitors up 7-0 late in the first quarter.

Palisades drove 59 yards in 10 plays, capped by Thomas’ nine-yard pass to Harrison Carter, to tie it 7-7 with less than two minutes left in the second quarter, but Brentwood needed 56 seconds to regain the lead on a 45-yard strike from Mikail to Alex Krisker.

Palisades, which easily handled three double-wing-offense City teams in its first three games, struggled in pass coverage and with missed tackles in the first half.

Palisades coach Dylen Smith was an assistant for nine years under Brentwood coach Jake Ford until taking the Dolphins job last fall, guiding them to the Western League crown and an Open Division playoff berth. As a senior Smith quarterbacked Santa Monica to a 35-28 victory over Palisades in 1996 in a crosstown rivalry game then known as the “Rotary Bowl.” Ford was one of his coaches.

“The momentum totally shifted on that kickoff return,” Ford said. “I knew the name of every play called tonight. So did Dylen.”

“It was fun seeing and talking to him before the game, but not so much after,” Smith said of his counterpart. “There’s is the same offense we run, basically, so we were prepared for it.”

A pregame moment of silence was observed for longtime Santa Monica, Brentwood and Malibu coach Ray Humphrey, who died in January.