College football viewers' guide: conference battles in the SEC, Pac-12, Big 12 and Big Ten highlight the week

It’s another weekend of college football, which means it’s time to cancel your other Saturday plans to binge-watch games from morning until late night. The Times’ Eduardo Gonzalez lets us know what will be on our televisions and computer screens this weekend:
FRIDAY
Florida Atlantic (2-1) at No. 16 Central Florida (2-0), 4 p.m., ESPN
This game between potential New Year’s Six Bowl busters could offer high scoring. Florida Atlantic averages i 32 points and 469 yards a game. Central Florida’s averages are even better: 47 points and more than 600 yards.
Washington State (3-0) at USC (1-2), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Could this be the game where USC’s offense finally plays a complete game? The Trojans will be playing their first Friday night home game since 1999, against an undefeated Washington State team that has thrashed three non-Power Five opponents. USC’s JT Daniels passed for 322 yards with one interception and wide receiver Amon-ra St. Brown had nine catches for 167 yards last week against Texas. Washington State’s Gardner Minshew II passed for 470 yards and two touchdowns in a 59-24 win against Eastern Washington last week.
6 p.m.: No. 10 Penn State at Illinois, FS1.
SATURDAY MORNING
No. 2 Georgia (3-0) at Missouri (3-0), 9 a.m., ESPN
Georgia will be tested by the high-octane Missouri offense in this SEC East Division matchup. The Tigers average 43.6 points a game. Quarterback Jake Fromm leads a Bulldogs offense averaging 45 points.
9 a.m.: No. 8 Notre Dame at Wake Forest, Channel 7; Nebraska at No. 19 Michigan, FS1; No. 23 Boston College at Purdue, ESPN2; Kent State at Mississippi, SEC Network (SEC); Buffalo at Rutgers, Big Ten Network (Big Ten); Minnesota at Maryland, Big Ten; Akron at Iowa State, FS West; Ohio at Cincinnati, ESPNU; Nevada at Toledo, CBS Sports Network (CBSSN); Navy at Southern Methodist, ESPN News.
9:15 a.m.: Pittsburgh at North Carolina, KDOC.
9:30 a.m.: Louisville at Virginia, Prime.
SATURDAY AFTERNOON
No. 22 Texas A&M (2-1) at No. 1 Alabama (3-0), 12:30 p.m., Channel 2
Can Texas A&M play Alabama close like it did Clemson? The difference for the Aggies is that they’ll be on the road against a Crimson Tide team that has not lost a home game since 2015. The Aggies will need to create quarterback pressure to have a chance. Alabama’s Tua Tagovailoa passed for 191 yards and two touchdowns in a 62-7 win over Mississippi last week.
No. 17 Texas Christian (2-1) at Texas (2-1), 1:30 p.m., Channel 11
TCU will try to bounce back in its Big 12 opener. Shawn Robinson passed for 308 yards and a touchdown and Darius Anderson rushed for 154 yards and two touchdowns last week in a 40-28 loss to Ohio State. . Texas’ Sam Ehlinger passed for 223 yards and two touchdowns in a 37-14 win over USC.
No. 7 Stanford (3-0) at No. 20 Oregon (3-0), 5 p.m., Channel 7
Stanford begins a brutal stretch of its schedule. After playing at Oregon, the Cardinal play at Notre Dame, then host Utah. The winner in this game could contend with Washington for the Pac-12 North Division title.
No. 18 Wisconsin (2-1) at Iowa (3-0), 5:30 p.m., Channel 11
Wisconsin went from championship aspiration to recovery mode. In last week’s upset lost to Brigham Young, the Badgers’ offense was limited with quarterback Alex Hornibrook passing for only 190 yards with an interception. Iowa hopes to get back in the national spotlight with another win. Quarterback Nate Stanley passed for 309 yards and two touchdowns against Northern Iowa last week.
12:30 p.m.: No. 3 Clemson at Georgia Tech, Channel 7; Tulane at No. 4 Ohio State, Big Ten; Kansas State at No. 12 West Virginia, ESPN; No. 13 Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, CBSSN; Florida International at No. 21 Miami, ESPN2; Northern Illinois at Florida State, ESPNU; Kansas at Baylor, FS1.
1 p.m.: Arizona at Oregon State, Pac-12 Networks (Pac-12); South Carolina at Vanderbilt, SEC; Connecticut at Syracuse, ESPN News.
4 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at No. 6 Louisiana State, ESPNU; No. 14 Mississippi State at Kentucky, ESPN2; Texas Tech at No. 15 Oklahoma State, FS1; North Carolina State at Marshall, CBSSN; Florida at Tennessee, ESPN.
4:30 p.m.: Arkansas at No. 9 Auburn, SEC; No. 24 Michigan State at Indiana, Big Ten.
5 p.m.: East Carolina at South Florida, ESPN News.
SATURDAY EVENING
Arizona State (2-1) at No. 10 Washington (2-1), 7:30 p.m., ESPN
Can Arizona State pull another upset? The Sun Devils this time face a tough environment in Washington. The Huskies have rebounded nicely since a season-opening loss to Auburn. Arizona State quarterback Manny Wilkins passed for 341 yards and two touchdowns in a loss to San Diego State. Washington quarterback Jake Browning passed for 155 yards and a touchdown in a big win at Utah last week.
7:30 p.m.: Air Force at Utah State, ESPN2; Eastern Michigan at San Diego State, CBSSN.