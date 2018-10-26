College football viewers' guide: Contenders and pretenders will be revealed this weekend

After the first month of the season, not many thought this matchup would have Pac-12 South implications. But UCLA has won two in a row, meaning the winner of this game will be in first in the division. Utah’s Tyler Huntley passed for 341 yards and four touchdowns in a 41-28 win over USC last week. UCLA’s Wilton Speight came in for an injured Dorian Thompson-Robinson to finish with 204 passing yards and two touchdowns in a 31-30 win over Arizona.