Gottfried's contract with Cal State Northridge includes language he did not participate in activities linked to FBI corruption probe

Contracts for new Cal State Northridge basketball coach Mark Gottfried and his three assistants include language denying they participated in any activities linked to the ongoing federal investigation into bribery and corruption in college basketball.
“Employee confirms to the University that he has had no involvement in, nor knowledge of, any impermissible payments or other impermissible recruiting inducements provided to prospective student-athletes in violation of NCAA rules during his tenure as a Head Coach at previous NCAA member institutions,” according to Gottfried’s contract, obtained through a public records request.
“This confirmation extends to Employee’s actual knowledge of impermissible activities of his assistant coaches and staff members who report directly to him.”
The statement is similar to those in contracts for assistant coaches Jeff Dunlap, Jim Harrick and Mo Williams.
A federal grand jury in New York requested Gottfried’s personnel file from North Carolina State, where he coached from 2011 to ’17, as part of a wide-ranging subpoena issued to the school in January.
Gottfried, hired by Northridge in March, hasn’t been charged or publicly accused of wrongdoing in connection with the case.
In a superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court in Manhattan in April, prosecutors alleged Adidas executive Jim Gatto funneled $40,000 through an unnamed N.C. State coach to the father of a recruit in 2015 to ensure his son played for the school.
A Northridge spokesman said earlier this year that “there are no red flags whatsoever" with Gottfried.
The contract, which runs through the 2023-24 season, pays Gottfried an average of $500,000 per year in base salary. He will also receive 50% of revenue from guarantee games that exceed $275,000, a variety of bonuses including $20,000 for winning the Big West tournament, $800 per month for a car, and a country club membership.
Dunlap and Williams will each make $128,136 per season, while Harrick, the former UCLA coach, will make $70,000.