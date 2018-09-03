Man shot by deputies outside racetrack on busy day at Del Mar

Just as that was happening, leading rider Drayden Van Dyke was thrown from his mount in the stretch when Tosio, a 2-year-old filly ducked to the outside, sending Van Dyke to the turf. He laid on the ground motionless and then started to move his arms and legs. Luckily, he was to the outside or the outcome could have been tragic. After about 30 seconds, he got up and walked to the ambulance. It was the last race of the day. The horse was unharmed.