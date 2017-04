Patrick Ewing will reportedly return to Georgetown as head basketball coach

Patrick Ewing has been hired as Georgetown's men's basketball coach, more than two decades after he led the Hoyas to their only national championship, a person with direct knowledge of the deal told the Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the school has not announced the hire.

Ewing has been an assistant coach with the NBA's Charlotte Hornets and had hoped for years to land a head coaching job in the pros.

Instead, he returns to college, rejoining the program he helped win an NCAA title in 1984 with Coach John Thompson Jr. Ewing is replacing Thompson's son, John Thompson III, who was fired as coach last month after two consecutive losing seasons.

The blog Casual Hoya first reported the hire.