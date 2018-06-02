Golf: Bryson DeChambeau takes one-shot lead as Tiger Woods lurks at Memorial

Bryson DeChambeau made birdies on two of the toughest holes for a six-under 66 to take a one-shot lead into a final round at the Memorial that features Tiger Woods in contention at Muirfield Village for the first time in six years.
Woods let another great round get away by missing short putts, had to settle for a 68 and was five shots behind.
He wasn't alone.
DeChambeau missed three-foot birdie putts on the ninth and 15th holes. But he poured it on at the end to lead by one shot over Patrick Cantlay (66), Kyle Stanley and 19-year-old Joaquin Niemann of Chile, who played in the last group and each had 70. DeChambeau was at 14-under 202 on a soft course vulnerable to low scores.
Slattery leads Molinari and Olesen at Italian Open
Lee Slattery of England shot a nine-under 62 Saturday to take a one-stroke lead entering the final round of the Italian Open.
Seeking his first victory since the 2015 Russian Open, Slattery produced eight birdies, an eagle and a single bogey to move just ahead of home favorite Francesco Molinari and Thorbjorn Olesen of Denmark.
Molinari is coming off the biggest win of his career at the BMW PGA Championship — where Slattery missed the cut.
“Coming off the back of 77 and 79 at Wentworth last week I never really expected this,” Slattery said. “But it proves once again to all golfers out there that you're never that far away.”
Molinari extended his run of holes without a bogey to 85 before dropping a shot on the sixth. Danny Willett, the 2016 Masters champion, and former No. 1 Martin Kaymer, were two strokes off the lead at Gardagolf Country Club.