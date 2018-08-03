Golf: Ian Poulter shoots 62 to lead Bridgestone

“Yeah, it fires me up,” Poulter said after saving par from a bunker on his last hole for a bogey-free round. “It's frustrating to look at. I actually thought I had a better finish than that, so it really annoyed me. I wrote them all down, they were that bad. I was like, `Seriously, how can you play a good golf course this many times and not really have a result?' So not to even finish in the top 10 is pretty poor.”