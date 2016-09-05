Rory McIlroy rallies for 20th career win

Rory McIlroy went from a miserable start to a memorable finish, closing with a six-under 65 to make up a six-shot deficit and win the Deutsche Bank Championship at Norton, Mass., his 20th career title worldwide.

McIlroy was four over par through three holes before rallying for his first PGA Tour victory this year. He moved to No. 4 in the FedEx Cup, all but assuring him a clear shot at the $10-million bonus when he gets to the Tour Championship later this month.

“It's just incredible, this game, how quickly things can change,” McIlroy said after his two-shot victory over Paul Casey. “It’s been a great lesson for me this week not to get down on myself, to stay patient.”

In strong winds from tropical storm Hermine, McIlroy closed the front nine at TPC Boston with three straight birdies to take the lead for the first time, went ahead to stay with a 20-foot birdie at No. 12 and sealed it at the par-five 18th, where his three-wood into the wind cleared a hazard and set up a birdie from a bunker.

Casey’s finish moved him from 59th to 10th in the FedEx Cup, ensuring a spot in the Tour Championship.