In Gee Chun leads Evan Championship by four strokes after three rounds

South Korea's In Gee Chun shot a six-under-par 65 in the rain Saturday to extend her lead to four strokes with one round left in the Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France.

Chun had a 19-under 194 total in the last of the LPGA Tour's five major championships. The 22-year-old Chun won the 2015 U.S. Women's Open.

South Korea's Sung Hyun Park was second after a 67.

China's Shanshan Feng was 13 under after a 69.

Chun is in position for the lowest 72-hole score in a major. Henrik Stenson and Jason Day share the mark at 20 under, and the women's record of 19 under is shared by four players.

Defending champion Lydia Ko of New Zealand had a 75 and was 19 shots behind Chun.

South Korea wins women’s amatuer team title

Hye Jin Choi and Min Ji Park each shot five-under 67 to complete South Korea's record-tying 21-stroke victory in the Women's World Amateur Team Championships at Riviera Maya, Mexico.

South Korea won the Espirito Santo Trophy for the fourth time, following victories in 1996, 2010 and 2012. Switzerland was second at eight under, and Ireland took hird at seven under. The United States was sixth at two under.

The United States also won by 21 strokes in 1998. South Korea's 29-under 547 total was a stroke off its tournament record of 546 set in 2010.

Italian Open play suspended during third round

France's Alexander Levy had a one-stroke lead in the rain-plagued Italian Open when third-round play was suspended because of darkness in Monza.

Levy was at 14 under after 12 holes when play was stopped. Masters champion Danny Willett, fellow Englishmen Chris Paisley and Chris Hanson and Italy's Francesco Molinari were tied for second. Willett completed eight holes, Paisley and Hanson nine, and Molinari 10.