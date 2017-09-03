Golf: Justin Thomas ties for lead

PGA champion Justin Thomas made three long birdies on a wet TPC Boston course to finish with a tournament-best 63, giving him a share of the lead with Marc Leishman going into a Labor Day finish in the Dell Technologies Championship at Norton, Mass.

Leishman, who shot six-under 65, and Thomas are at 12-under 201 on a leaderboard packed with big names. Paul Casey shot 67 and is one shot behind; Jordan Spieth birdied his last two holes and is two back; and Dustin Johnson birdied four of his last five holes and is three behind.

Stacy Lewis came through for her hurricane-ravaged hometown of Houston and ended a long winless streak by winning the Cambia Classic in Portland, Ore., her 12th LPGA Tour title but first since June 2014. Lewis said she would donate $195,000 in winnings to relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. Her sponsor, KMPG, pledged to match the donation.

Scott McCarron won the Shaw Charity Classic at Calgary, Canada, for his fourth PGA Tour Champions title of the season. McCarron closed with a three-under 67 to beat Miguel Angel Jimenez by a stroke at Canyon Meadows. McCarron, 52, matched Bernhard Langer for the season victory lead.

Haydn Porteous of South Africa shot a three-under 69 to win the Czech Masters for his second European Tour title.