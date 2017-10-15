Pat Perez wins CIMB Classic by 4 strokes, earns a spot in 2018 Masters

American Pat Perez won the PGA Tour's CIMB Classic, claiming a four-shot victory over compatriot Keegan Bradley on Sunday at TPC Kuala Lumpur.

He sealed his first title in almost a year despite carding a modest three-under 69 in the final round, courtesy of a strong start with three birdies in the first four holes.

The 41-year-old only managed to make par on the back nine, but did enough to finish the tournament with a 24-under 264 to take home the $1.26 million prize purse and 500 FedEX Cup points.

Victory also earned him an automatic entry for next year's Masters in April.

Perez's feat comes after a long recovery from a shoulder injury last year that threatened to derail his career.

The bulky golfer admitted he never expected to reign supreme in the sweltering conditions in Kuala Lumpur.

“Unreal. I think I'm the last guy that expected to win this week, to be honest with you. I did not think I was going to win this week,” Perez said. “I really can't explain it, it's been an amazing 12 months. I can't explain it, but I hope it continues.”

Perez also confirmed he'll be back to defend his title next year.

“I'll be here every year. Every year of the tournament, I'll be here. It's been very good to me. The tournament's been fantastic,” he said.

Bradley took home the runner-up spot after he carded an unblemished five-under 67 to finish at 20-under 268.

Xander Schauffele, who started the round in second place, faltered with four bogeys to finish tied-third alongside South Korea's Kang Sunghoon at 17 under.

Defending champion American Justin Thomas finished tied for 17th place.

Thomas had been in terrific form coming into the event, but failed to lift his game in his mission for a “three-peat.” “I was definitely low on gas. It's been a great but long year, for sure,” Thomas said.

Jin Young Ko wins on home soil

South Korean Jin Young Ko overcame a sluggish start to clinch her first LPGA Tour victory at the KEB Hana Bank Championship on Sunday.

Ko, who had been two strokes in front overnight, bogeyed two of the first three holes at the Ocean Course in Incheon, South Korea, before carding six birdies for a 68 and an overall 19-under total of 269.

“After I made the two bogeys I had a really long chat with my caddie,” Ko said. “He kept reminding me that being nervous was quite natural, that I needed to accept those nerves. I kept reminding myself of that.”

Sung Hyun Park, seeking her third LPGA Tour victory of the year and the chance to take over at the top of the Rolex Rankings for the first time, was denied both goals after closing with a 68 and finishing two shots behind Ko.

Park played flawless golf over the first 13 holes with four birdies, but a three-putt bogey at the 14th effectively halted her title bid.

“Although I didn't win, I think I had a really solid, good round,” said Park. “It's not easy to lower your score in the final group of the championship, and I managed to get a four-under round.

In Gee Chun, playing with compatriots Park and Ko in the final grouping, finished in third after carding a final round 69. Carlota Ciganda, who won last year's LPGA KEB Hana Bank Championship in a playoff with Alison Lee, tied for eighth with a final-round 72.