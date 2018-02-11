Golf roundup: Ted Potter outplays Dustin Johnson and wins Pebble Beach

Ted Potter Jr. outplayed the world's No. 1 player and held off everyone else to win the AT&T Pebble Beach National for his first victory since a broken ankle nearly ended his career.
Potter holed a chip from behind the green for birdie on the par-3 seventh hole to build a two-shot lead over Dustin Johnson, and he didn't make another mistake the rest of a breezy afternoon at Pebble Beach.
He closed with a 3-under 69 for a three-shot victory over Johnson, Phil Mickelson, Jason Day and Chez Reavie.
Johnson lost a share of the lead with a tee shot that sailed over the cliff on the par-3 fifth and never caught up. Johnson completes one full year at No. 1 in the world next week.
Mark Calcavecchia wins Boca Raton Championship
Mark Calcavecchia took advantage of Bernhard Langer's messy finish Sunday to complete a wire-to-wire victory in the PGA Tour Champions' Boca Raton Championship.
Calcavecchia had a 20-foot bogey save on the par-3 16th and parred the final two holes for a 2-under 70 and a two-stroke victory over Langer on The Old Course at Broken Sound.
Langer also shot 70. Tied for the lead after Calcavecchia's bogey on 16, Langer fell back on the par-4 17th when he left a 4-foot par putt to the right. The German star also bogeyed the par-5 18th, driving to the right into pine straw and wood chips and finding two bunkers before reaching the green.
The 57-year-old Calcavecchia finished at 16-under 200. He opened with a 64 for a one-stroke lead and birdied the final three Saturday in a 66 that left him two shots clear of Langer.
Calcavecchia won his fourth senior title and first since 2015. He won the 1989 British Open for one of his 13 PGA Tour titles.
The 60-year-old Langer won his home event in 2010. He won seven times last season, three of the victories in majors.
Fred Funk was third at 13 under after a 67. David Toms had a 67 to reach 12 under.
Charlie Rymer finished last in his senior debut, following rounds of 76 and 77 with an 87.
South Korea's Jiyai Shin wins Canberra Classic
Former world No. 1 Jiyai Shin of South Korea shot an 8-under 64 Sunday to win the Canberra Classic by six shots from top-ranked Australian Minjee Lee.
Shin finished with a three-round total of 197, 19 under par at Royal Canberra, where she also won the Australian Open in 2013.
Lee, chasing back-to-back victories after winning last week's Vic Open, started the last day with a three shot lead after a career-best 9-under 63 on Saturday. But four bogeys between the fourth and ninth holes cost her dearly and she finished with a 1-over 73.
Lee held onto outright second place at 13 under, a shot ahead of the Netherlands' Ann van Dam who finished a further shot ahead of Pernilla Lindberg of Sweden.
Shin began her victory charge with five birdies on the front nine. Players will now set their sights on the Women's Australian Open which begins at Adelaide's Kooyonga Golf Club on Thursday and will feature Lydia Ko, Ariya Jutanugarn and So Yeon Ryu who all held the world No. 1 ranking in 2017.
Thailand's Aphibarnrat wins World Super 6 golf title
Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat won the World Super 6 Perth golf title, beating Australian James Nitties 2 and 1 in Sunday's matchplay final.
Aphibarnrat worked his way through three rounds of strokeplay over the first three days and a series of six-hole knockout matches Sunday to reach the final.
The field was reduced to the top 65 players after 36 holes and 24 players after 54 holes. Defending champion Brett Rumsford and former world No. 1 Lee Westwood were among those who failed to qualify for the matchplay rounds.
Aphibarnrat beat Australian Ben Eccles 1 up and Japan's Yusaku Miyazato to reach the quarterfinals, where he defeated American Sean Crocker 1 up. He then reached the final with a semifinal win over Australia's Lucas Herbert thanks to a 90-meter extra "shootout" hole.
Nitties beat compatriot Nick Cullen at a "shootout" hole before knocking out Australians Dimitrios Papadatos and Callan O'Reilly 1 up and then defeating England's Sam Horsfield 2 and 1 in the semifinals.
Horsfield beat Herbert 3 and 1 in the third-place match.
Nitties led early in the final, winning the first hole. Aphibarnrat drew level with a par at the third before picking up an eagle at the fourth and a birdie at the fifth to secure the fourth European Tour title of his career.